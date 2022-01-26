Global Estonian Report: January 26 – February 2

A round-up of Estonian news and events taking place around the world between January 26 – February 2. This week's report is filled with language learning and funding opportunities for global Estonians and organizations!

Apply now! 2022 support program for publications of Estonian foreign communities is open!

The National Foundation of Civil Society ( KÜSK - Kodanikuühiskonna Sihtkapital), in co-operation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, continues to support publications published in Estonian foreign communities, the aim of which is to mediate news in the communities of compatriots outside Estonia.

Throughout the VEAJAL program (Välis-Eesti ajalehtedele suunatud toetusprogramm) we want to strengthen the sense of cohesion of foreign communities with Estonia and contribute to the viability of the Estonian language and culture.

Support can be requested for activities that help achieve these goals.

The application deadline is March 31, 2022.

Join the Language Friends Program!

The Language Friends Program ('Keelesõbra programm') of the Integration Foundation offers Estonian language learners the opportunity to practice the language of communication by chatting with volunteer Estonian language mentors through e-channels.

We are waiting for both Estonian language learners and volunteers speaking Estonian on the native language level who are ready to help language learners with communicating in Estonian to join the program.

Registration for free Estonian language courses will start on February 2nd

On February 2 at 10 a.m., registration for free Estonian language courses will start on the website of the Integration Foundation. A total of 944 adults interested in the Estonian language will be commencing or continuing their free studies.

The Integration Foundation provides free Estonian language of communication courses at A1, A2, B1, B2 and C1 levels. They will be taking place both face to face (784 places in Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu, Maardu, Narva, Jõhvi, Kohtla-Järve, Ahtme) and online (160 places).

Registration is open to adults from the age of 18 using their ID card, Mobile ID or Smart-ID.

Apply now! A call for proposals for supporting foreign Estonian cultural society projects

The Integration Foundation announced a call for proposals for supporting foreign Estonian cultural society projects and events which help preserve the Estonian language and culture in the world and help the Estonians living abroad retain their connections with Estonia.

The budget of the call for proposals is 40,000 euros and up to 4,000 euros can be applied for in one application. Each applicant may only submit one application.

The deadline for the submission of applications is February 10, 2022.

Apply now! Application round for grants supporting the preservation of Estonian cultural heritage abroad

The National Archives of Estonia is calling for grant applications in the field of collection, preservation, and publicization of Estonian cultural heritage created by expatriates or about expatriates. The call is within the framework of the Global Estonian Program, created by the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The total size of the fund is €118,000. Both organisations and individuals can apply for support.

The application deadline is February 7, 2022.

Upcoming Events

Looks Matter: Branding a New Museum -VEMU Brand Launch and Seminar (January 26, online)

Throughout 2021, in cooperation with partners from the Estonian design agency Velvet, VEMU (Väliseesti Muuseum or Museum of Estonians Abroad) undertook an exciting renewal process of its brand. In the seminar "Looks Matter", we will present the results and experiences gained from our joint efforts. In addition to introducing the new visual identity of VEMU, we will discuss the topic more broadly, so that other organizations could benefit from it.

The event will be held on Zoom as well as streamed on the VEMU Facebook page and YouTube channel.

How to find a job in Estonia seminar (January 27, Tallinn)

"Are you interested to enter the job market in Estonia? Thinking of how to create the CV that will stand out? Or thinking how to ace your job interview? Then we got the seminar just for you!"

The event will take place at the International House of Estonia in Tallinn. The seminar is in English and free of charge.

--

