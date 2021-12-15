Global Estonian Report: December 15-22

A round-up of Estonian news and events taking place around the world between December 15-22.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

Estonia's impact extends beyond its size

Studies have shown that a large number of Estonians abroad would like to take part in Estonian life and are prepared to contribute to Estonia's future through active citizen diplomacy. What can the state do to encourage them?

Marin Mõttus (Ambassador at Large for Global Estonians) and Keit Spiegel (Directorate Counsellor focusing on Diaspora Policy) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs help explain. (in Estonian)

The story of the Christmas tree on Town Hall square

When you walk towards the Christmas tree in Tallinn Town Hall Square this Christmas, you are taking part in traditions that are centuries old.

Visit Tallinn tells the story of the Tallinn Town Hall Christmas tree that celebrates its 580th anniversary this year!

Visit Estonia: Advent Calendar

Open the windows on the Advent Calendar on the Visit Estonia website every day until Christmas and you'll get to know unique stories about various places in Estonia.

You'll also have a chance to win a tailor-made trip to Estonia!

First robot traffic jam recorded in Estonia

Starship robots are attempting to revolutionize food and package deliveries, offering people new services that improve everyday life.

But recent wintery weather in Estonia has put them to the test. One video caught a robot traffic jam in Tallinn. Another video caught a policeman in Tallinn stopping traffic to help a Starship delivery robot cross the street after it had gotten stuck in the snow.

Upcoming Events

Estonia's Christmas markets are open

Christmas markets in Tallinn and Tartu are open until the start of January.

The Tallinn Christmas market is consistently ranked as one of the best in the world to visit.

Christmas for global Estonian societies (December 18, online)

The Association of Estonian Cultural Societies (Eesti Kultuuriseltside Ühendus or EKSÜ) will broadcast a program of Christmas video greetings from Estonian societies and organizations from around the world showing and explaining how global Estonians keep the holiday spirit and traditions alive in communities abroad.

Language Roulette: year-end special (December 21, online)

Language Roulette is a series of virtual meetings co-organized by teachers and mentors of the Estonian Language Houses of the Integration Foundation, which brings together people who want to practice Estonian in a new format of short conversations in the Zoom environment.

Join us for the year-end special!

