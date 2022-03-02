Global Estonian Report: March 2 – 9

A round-up of Estonian news and events taking place around the world between March 2 – 9.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

Kriis.ee: information and contacts regarding the situation in Ukraine

The Estonian government has launched a webpage ("Security Situation in Europe") bringing together information about the security situation in Ukraine on the crisis website kriis.ee.

It summarizes practical information in 3 languages:

to a citizen of Ukraine who is in Estonia or is coming here

to an Estonian citizen staying in or going to Ukraine

information for those who want to offer their help or donate

The page contains all important instructions and contacts and will be updated as the situation changes.

Diplomat: Around 20,000 Estonian citizens still reside in Russia

While a large number of Russian citizens would like to get exit visas from that country in the current situation, there are also around 20,000 Estonian citizens resident in the Russian Federation, a diplomat from the Estonian embassy in Moscow says.

The Estonian citizens now have few options for leaving Russia, as EU and other countries have closed off their airspace to all Russian aircraft.

Settle in Estonia adaptation program becoming increasingly popular

The adaptation program is becoming increasingly popular: Estonian migrants have taken part in almost 2,300 training courses on Estonian life and culture.

The number of participants in the Estonian national adaptation program "Settle in Estonia" was 16 percent higher last year vs. the previous year. Estonian language training was the most popular subject. Training in the fields of work, entrepreneurship and family were also popular.

Apply for the Estophilus scholarship for research in Estonia

The purpose of Estophilus scholarship is to support the Estonia-specific research of students enrolled in universities abroad and of international researchers interested in the Estonian language and culture (in Estonia), by thus contributing to the exchange of knowledge and making Estonia more visible.

The scholarship program is managed by the Education and Youth Board of Estonia. The application deadline is March 15, 2022.

Watch documentary about young Estonians living abroad on ERR

"Homing Beyond" (Põlvkond piiri taga) by director Terje Toomistu is a documentary about young people who have left Estonia for various reasons.

"Homing Beyond" brings to the viewer a story about Estonians with colorful destinies living in different parts of the world, who honestly and openly share their personal stories, thoughts and feelings about migration, belonging and roots. (in Estonian)

Upcoming Events

Mokalaat: Estonian language learning (March 7, online)

Mokalaat is a series of Estonian language meetings with no teachers or students – instead, everyone is both a learner and a teacher! The purpose of the Mokalaat meetings is to develop skills for public speaking and presentation. It is done in a friendly atmosphere and it involves topics that interest everyone. Organized by the Estonian Language House (Eesti Keele Maja).

Language Roulette: virtual conversations (March 8, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. The topics will be clarified at the meeting. A positive and free atmosphere is guaranteed. Organized by the Estonian Language House (Eesti Keele Maja).

Information Day: scholarship for young Estonians abroad to carry out a professional internship in Estonia (March 9, online)

The National Foundation of Civil Society and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs invite young Estonian people living abroad to apply for a scholarship to complete a professional internship in Estonia.

The deadline for submitting a scholarship application is March 31, 2022 and an information day regarding the scholarship is on March 9th on Zoom. (in Estonian)

