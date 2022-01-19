Global Estonian Report: January 19-26

A round-up of Estonian news and events taking place around the world between January 19-26.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

Apply now! A call for proposals for supporting foreign Estonian cultural society projects

The Integration Foundation announced a call for proposals for supporting foreign Estonian cultural society projects and events which help preserve the Estonian language and culture in the world and help the Estonians living abroad retain their connections with Estonia.

"The aim of the grant is to support the activities of the Estonian cultural societies abroad, mediation of Estonian cultural events, and the cohesion of the Estonian communities worldwide with Estonia," said Kaire Cocker, Head of the Compatriots Service at Integration Foundation.

The budget of the call for proposals is 40,000 euros and up to 4,000 euros can be applied for in one application. Each applicant may only submit one application.

The deadline for the submission of applications is February 10, 2022.

Apply now! Application round for grants supporting the preservation of Estonian cultural heritage abroad

The National Archives of Estonia is calling for grant applications in the field of collection, preservation, and publicization of Estonian cultural heritage created by expatriates or about expatriates.

The call is within the framework of the Global Estonian Program, created by the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The total size of the fund is €118,000. Both organisations and individuals can apply for support.

The application deadline is February 7, 2022.

Singing Revolution: The Musical brings the inspiring historical event to stage

Singing Revolution: The Musical, inspired by the historic events of the Estonian Singing Revolution, is to premiere soon in Los Angeles, California.

The musical, takes theatre-goers through a four-decade journey telling the tale of star-crossed lovers against the historical backdrop inspired by the real-life events of Estonia's song-filled, peaceful uprising against the Soviet Union. Singing Revolution: The Musical is created for American audiences and shows how 'one voice can change the world.'

"We view this as an important theatrical and musical event that can introduce Estonia and its resilient people in a new way to an American audience," stated Estonian American National Council (EANC) president Marju Rink-Abel. The musical is sponsored in part by EANC.

Estonia's English-language podcasts: all in the one place

Podcasting is hardly a new phenomenon, and Estonia is often referred to as one of the foremost digital states globally, so it will come as no surprise that there is a multitude of podcasts out there about different aspects of the country, including many in English.

Some of these might have so far slipped below the radar for many potentially interested listeners, however. To help solve that issue, ERR News has drawn together a dozen of the current crop of podcasts of all types, all together in the same article for ease of reference.

Upcoming Events

Tickets now on sale for West Coast Estonian Days 2022

Tickets are now on sale and registration is open for the West Coast Estonian Days 2022 (or Lääneranniku Eesti Päevad 2022).

The West Coast Estonian Days take place July 25-27, 2022 in Seattle at the Clearwater Casino and Resort.

Mokalaat: Estonian language learning (Janaury 24, online)

Mokalaat (which Google translates as 'talking shop') is a series of Estonian language meetings with no teachers or students – instead, everyone is both a learner and a teacher! The purpose of the Mokalaat meetings is to develop skills for public speaking and presentation. It is done in a friendly atmosphere and it involve topics that interest everyone.

Mokalaat is organized by the Estonian Language House and the meetings take place on Zoom.

Looks Matter: Branding a New Museum -VEMU Brand Launch and Seminar (January 26, online)

Throughout 2021, in cooperation with partners from the Estonian design agency Velvet, VEMU (Väliseesti Muuseum or Museum of Estonians Abroad) undertook an exciting renewal process of its brand. In the seminar "Looks Matter", we will present the results and experiences gained from our joint efforts. In addition to introducing the new visual identity of VEMU, we will discuss the topic more broadly, so that other organizations could benefit from it.

Representatives of the Estonian design agency Velvet, designer Kristian Kirsfeldt and producer and sales strategist Ottomar Tamm, will speak at the seminar, along with designer Jaan Kittask, Ellen Valter from KESKUS International Estonian Centre and Piret Noorhani from VEMU. The conversation will be moderated by Sebastian Buccioni.

The event will be held on Zoom as well as streamed on the VEMU Facebook page and YouTube channel.

How to find a job in Estonia seminar (January 27, Tallinn)

"Are you interested to enter the job market in Estonia? Thinking of how to create the CV that will stand out? Or thinking how to ace your job interview? Then we got the seminar just for you!"

The event will take place at the International House of Estonia in Tallinn. The seminar is in English and free of charge.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!