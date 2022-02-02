Global Estonian Report: February 2 – 9

A round-up of Estonian news and events taking place around the world between February 2–9.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

Estonia: Europe's best school system

The Times reports that Estonia has Europe's best school system and is among the top three countries in the world for reading, maths and science.

"In Estonia children learn robotics from the age of seven and teachers use virtual reality to bring geography, chemistry, history and languages to life. This tiny former Soviet state has the best education system in Europe, according to the Programme for International Student Assessment, run by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)."

More than 120,000 Estonian citizens live abroad

In total, 121,243, Estonians live abroad permanently, with 54,084 residing in Finland, data from the population register shows.

The largest number of Estonian citizens live in Finland, followed by 19,172 people in Russia and 9,536 in the U.K. There are 4,785 Estonian citizens living in the United States.

It is also estimated that up to 200,000 Estonians (including those without citizenship) live abroad.

Apply now! A call for proposals for supporting foreign Estonian cultural society projects

The Integration Foundation announced a call for proposals for supporting foreign Estonian cultural society projects and events which help preserve the Estonian language and culture in the world and help the Estonians living abroad retain their connections with Estonia.

The budget of the call for proposals is 40,000 euros and up to 4,000 euros can be applied for in one application. Each applicant may only submit one application.

The deadline for the submission of applications is February 10, 2022.

Apply now! Application round for grants supporting the preservation of Estonian cultural heritage abroad

The National Archives of Estonia is calling for grant applications in the field of collection, preservation, and publicization of Estonian cultural heritage created by expatriates or about expatriates. The call is within the framework of the Global Estonian Program, created by the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The total size of the fund is €118,000. Both organizations and individuals can apply for support.

The application deadline is February 7, 2022.

Join the Language Friends Program!

The Language Friends Program ('Keelesõbra programm') of the Integration Foundation offers Estonian language learners the opportunity to practice the language of communication by chatting with volunteer Estonian language mentors through e-channels.

We are waiting for both Estonian language learners and volunteers speaking Estonian on the native language level who are ready to help language learners with communicating in Estonian to join the program.

Upcoming Events

Mokalaat: Estonian language learning (February 7, online)

Mokalaat is a series of language meetings with no teachers or students – instead, everyone is both a learner and a teacher! The purpose of the Mokalaat meetings is to develop skills for public speaking and presentation. It is done in a friendly atmosphere and it involves topics that interest everyone.

Language Roulette: virtual conversations (February 8, online)

Language Roulette is a series of virtual meetings co-organized by teachers and mentors of the Estonian language houses of the Integration Foundation, which brings together people who want to practice Estonian in a new format of short conversations in the Zoom environment.

Playground (Mängula): Virtual language game events (February 11, online)

Playground is an online Estonian language game event for all foreigners who want to learn Estonian in a playful manner. We gather once a month to play games that are designed for Estonian language learners. In Playground, the participants can practice Estonian in a fun way and meet the other Estonian language students around the world. Organized by the Estonian Language House.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

