Global Estonian Report: February 2 – 9

News
Classroom in Estonia
Classroom in Estonia Source: Brand Estonia - Renee Altrov
News

A round-up of Estonian news and events taking place around the world between February 2–9.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

Estonia: Europe's best school system

The Times reports that Estonia has Europe's best school system and is among the top three countries in the world for reading, maths and science.

"In Estonia children learn robotics from the age of seven and teachers use virtual reality to bring geography, chemistry, history and languages to life. This tiny former Soviet state has the best education system in Europe, according to the Programme for International Student Assessment, run by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)."

More than 120,000 Estonian citizens live abroad

In total, 121,243, Estonians live abroad permanently, with 54,084 residing in Finland, data from the population register shows.

The largest number of Estonian citizens live in Finland, followed by 19,172 people in Russia and 9,536 in the U.K. There are 4,785 Estonian citizens living in the United States.

It is also estimated that up to 200,000 Estonians (including those without citizenship) live abroad.

Apply now! A call for proposals for supporting foreign Estonian cultural society projects

The Integration Foundation announced a call for proposals for supporting foreign Estonian cultural society projects and events which help preserve the Estonian language and culture in the world and help the Estonians living abroad retain their connections with Estonia.

The budget of the call for proposals is 40,000 euros and up to 4,000 euros can be applied for in one application. Each applicant may only submit one application.

The deadline for the submission of applications is February 10, 2022.

Apply now!  Application round for grants supporting the preservation of Estonian cultural heritage abroad

The National Archives of Estonia is calling for grant applications in the field of collection, preservation, and publicization of Estonian cultural heritage created by expatriates or about expatriates. The call is within the framework of the Global Estonian Program, created by the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The total size of the fund is €118,000. Both organizations and individuals can apply for support.

The application deadline is February 7, 2022. 

Join the Language Friends Program!

The Language Friends Program ('Keelesõbra programm') of the Integration Foundation offers Estonian language learners the opportunity to practice the language of communication by chatting with volunteer Estonian language mentors through e-channels.

We are waiting for both Estonian language learners and volunteers speaking Estonian on the native language level who are ready to help language learners with communicating in Estonian to join the program.

 

Upcoming Events

Mokalaat: Estonian language learning (February 7, online)

Mokalaat is a series of language meetings with no teachers or students – instead, everyone is both a learner and a teacher! The purpose of the Mokalaat meetings is to develop skills for public speaking and presentation. It is done in a friendly atmosphere and it involves topics that interest everyone.

Language Roulette: virtual conversations  (February 8, online)

Language Roulette is a series of virtual meetings co-organized by teachers and mentors of the Estonian language houses of the Integration Foundation, which brings together people who want to practice Estonian in a new format of short conversations in the Zoom environment.

Playground (Mängula): Virtual language game events (February 11, online)

Playground is an online Estonian language game event for all foreigners who want to learn Estonian in a playful manner. We gather once a month to play games that are designed for Estonian language learners. In Playground, the participants can practice Estonian in a fun way and meet the other Estonian language students around the world.  Organized by the Estonian Language House.

 

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:15

Global Estonian Report: February 2 – 9

12:12

Gallery: US F-15s join Belgian F-16s at Ämari air base

11:48

Health minister: Wiser to take greater steps in lifting restrictions

11:11

Winter weather to continue throughout February

10:45

Health Board: 352 hospitalized patients, 7,124 new cases, 2 deaths

10:13

Ministry: Number of individuals seeking asylum in Estonia rose in 2021

09:47

Estonia's industrial production volume grew by 6.4 percent last year

09:25

Ratings: EKRE most popular party

08:44

Wednesday is flag day, marking Tartu Peace Treaty signing 102nd anniversary

08:15

Health Board and Agency of Medicines to merge

01.02

UK seizes Azerbaijani millions allegedly channeled via Estonia

01.02

More than 120,000 Estonian citizens live abroad

01.02

Russians have 'positive attitude' towards Estonians — survey

01.02

M/S Estonia disaster TV series to start production in May

01.02

Pole vaulter sets new domestic record in US competition

01.02

Covid close contact quarantine for schoolchildren lifted from next week

01.02

Cultural editor: Cinemas' biggest problem is audience comfort zone

01.02

Gallery: 13th annual Documentary festival DocPoint opens

01.02

Enefit Green: One wind farm would create up to 300 jobs

01.02

Analysts: Estonia's criticism of OECD minimum tax rules is reasonable

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

31.01

Russian plane entered Estonian airspace without permission on Saturday

01.02

UK seizes Azerbaijani millions allegedly channeled via Estonia

31.01

Kiik: Coronavirus restrictions could be phased out in February

01.02

More than 120,000 Estonian citizens live abroad

01.02

Russians have 'positive attitude' towards Estonians — survey

09:25

Ratings: EKRE most popular party

01.02

Health Board: 325 hospitalized patients, 6,520 new cases, 4 deaths

01.02

Baltic PMs to discuss easing coronavirus restrictions on Friday

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: