Gallery: Tallinn opens Christmas Market, first Advent candle lit

Tallinn's Christmas Market was opened on Friday and the Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) lit the first Advent candle on Sunday.

The Christmas market was opened on Town Hall Square in the Old Town and will remain open until January 2. It will be open every day from noon to 7 p.m.

The first Advent candle was lit on Sunday.

Tartu's Christmas Village of Light and ice skating rink were opened on Sunday and will remain on Town Hall Square until January 9.

