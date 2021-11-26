Estonia's Christmas markets open this weekend

Christmas markets in Tallinn and Tartu open this weekend and will stay open until the start of January.

Tallinn's traditional market is situated on Town Hall Square in the Old Town and opens on Friday. The market is open every day from 12 noon to 7 p.m. until January 2.

Additionally, every Saturday concerts will take place in the shop windows on Viru Street.

Tartu's Village of Light will open on Sunday (November 28) on the first Sunday of Advent. Visitors can check out the 18 glass pavilions and skating rink from 10 a.m. The market will close on January 9.

