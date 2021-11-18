Watch live: Estonia and Norway in the UN Security Council conference
How can small states in the UN Security Council protect international norms and advance key priorities such as cybersecurity, and conflict resolution in Afghanistan and Eastern Europe? The Estonian Foreign Policy Institute (EFPI) will discuss the topic on Thursday (November 18).
The event will start at 9.30 a.m. and can be watched online below.
The conference discusses a new report "Small states in the UN Security Council: Ambitions and achievements of Estonia and Norway" written by Estonian and Norweigan experts.
Kristi Raik, director of the EFPI at Tallinn's International Center for Defense and Security, co-author of the new report, said: "Small states need to be at the table, to know the big players and the rules of the game, and to get them to support their own interests."
Both countries were elected non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, Estonia for 2020-2021 and Norway for 2021-2022.
"By working together and prioritizing, these two small states can increase their influence and punch above their weight on the international stage," Raik said.
The following experts will participate at the conference:
- Former President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid,
- UN Director at the International Crisis Group Richard Gowan,
- Estonia's Ambassador-at-Large for Cyber Diplomacy Heli Tiirmaa-Klaar,
- Ambassador of Norway to Afghanistan Ole Andreas Lindeman,
- Deputy Permanent Representative of Estonia to the United Nations Andre Lipand,
- Professor of International Law at the University of Tartu Lauri Mälksoo,
- Senior Research Fellow at the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs Kristin Haugevik.
Read the full report on the ICDS website here.
You can read more about the speakers here.
Agenda
9:30 a.m. – 10 .am. Opening session
Introduction by Kristi Raik, Director of the Estonian Foreign Policy Institute (EFPI) at the ICDS.
Opening remarks by Eva-Maria Liimets, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia and Anniken Huitfeldt, minister of foreign affairs of Norway
10 a.m. – 11:15 a.m Session I: Small states in the UNSC: lessons learned of Estonia and Norway
Kersti Kaljulaid, former President of Estonia; Global Advocate of the UN Secretary-General for Every Woman Every Child
Kristin Haugevik, Senior Research Fellow; Head of Research Group on Global Order and Diplomacy, Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (NUPI)
Piret Kuusik, Former Research Fellow of the EFPI / ICDS
Joakim Vaverka, Deputy Director of SIPRI, former Head of Political Affairs at the Permanent Mission of Sweden to the UN
Moderator: Kristi Raik, Director of the EFPI / ICDS
Coffee break
11:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. Session II: UNSC in the field of cyber security
Heli Tiirmaa-Klaar, Ambassador-at-Large for Cyber Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia
Ianneke Borgersen Karlsen, Counsellor / Deputy Military Adviser and Cyber Coordinator at the Permanent Mission of Norway to the UN
Lauri Mälksoo, Professor of International Law, University of Tartu
Niels Schia, Senior Research Fellow; Head of NUPI´s Centre for Cyber Security Studies
Moderator: Anna-Maria Osula, Senior Researcher, Tallinn University of Technology
Lunch
2 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Session III: UNSC and conflict resolution: Ukraine, Belarus, Afghanistan
Richard Gowan, UN Director, International Crisis Group
Ole Andreas Lindeman, Ambassador of Norway to Afghanistan
Andre Lipand, Deputy Permanent Representative of Estonia to the UN
Katia Glod, Non-Resident Fellow, Center for European Policy Analysis
Moderator: James Sherr OBE, Senior Fellow, EFPI / ICDS
3:15 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Concluding remarks
Kristin Haugevik, NUPI, and Kristi Raik, EFPI / ICDS
Editor: Helen Wright