Watch live: Estonia and Norway in the UN Security Council conference

How can small states in the UN Security Council protect international norms and advance key priorities such as cybersecurity, and conflict resolution in Afghanistan and Eastern Europe? The Estonian Foreign Policy Institute (EFPI) will discuss the topic on Thursday (November 18).

The conference discusses a new report "Small states in the UN Security Council: Ambitions and achievements of Estonia and Norway" written by Estonian and Norweigan experts.

Kristi Raik, director of the EFPI at Tallinn's International Center for Defense and Security, co-author of the new report, said: "Small states need to be at the table, to know the big players and the rules of the game, and to get them to support their own interests."

Both countries were elected non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, Estonia for 2020-2021 and Norway for 2021-2022.

"By working together and prioritizing, these two small states can increase their influence and punch above their weight on the international stage," Raik said.

The following experts will participate at the conference:

Former President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid,

UN Director at the International Crisis Group Richard Gowan,

Estonia's Ambassador-at-Large for Cyber Diplomacy Heli Tiirmaa-Klaar,

Ambassador of Norway to Afghanistan Ole Andreas Lindeman,

Deputy Permanent Representative of Estonia to the United Nations Andre Lipand,

Professor of International Law at the University of Tartu Lauri Mälksoo,

Senior Research Fellow at the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs Kristin Haugevik.

Agenda

9:30 a.m. – 10 .am. Opening session

Introduction by Kristi Raik, Director of the Estonian Foreign Policy Institute (EFPI) at the ICDS.

Opening remarks by Eva-Maria Liimets, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia and Anniken Huitfeldt, minister of foreign affairs of Norway

10 a.m. – 11:15 a.m Session I: Small states in the UNSC: lessons learned of Estonia and Norway

Kersti Kaljulaid, former President of Estonia; Global Advocate of the UN Secretary-General for Every Woman Every Child

Kristin Haugevik, Senior Research Fellow; Head of Research Group on Global Order and Diplomacy, Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (NUPI)

Piret Kuusik, Former Research Fellow of the EFPI / ICDS

Joakim Vaverka, Deputy Director of SIPRI, former Head of Political Affairs at the Permanent Mission of Sweden to the UN

Moderator: Kristi Raik, Director of the EFPI / ICDS

Coffee break

11:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. Session II: UNSC in the field of cyber security

Heli Tiirmaa-Klaar, Ambassador-at-Large for Cyber Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia

Ianneke Borgersen Karlsen, Counsellor / Deputy Military Adviser and Cyber Coordinator at the Permanent Mission of Norway to the UN

Lauri Mälksoo, Professor of International Law, University of Tartu

Niels Schia, Senior Research Fellow; Head of NUPI´s Centre for Cyber Security Studies

Moderator: Anna-Maria Osula, Senior Researcher, Tallinn University of Technology

Lunch

2 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Session III: UNSC and conflict resolution: Ukraine, Belarus, Afghanistan

Richard Gowan, UN Director, International Crisis Group

Ole Andreas Lindeman, Ambassador of Norway to Afghanistan

Andre Lipand, Deputy Permanent Representative of Estonia to the UN

Katia Glod, Non-Resident Fellow, Center for European Policy Analysis

Moderator: James Sherr OBE, Senior Fellow, EFPI / ICDS

3:15 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Concluding remarks

Kristin Haugevik, NUPI, and Kristi Raik, EFPI / ICDS

