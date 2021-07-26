Almost 1,000 people were vaccinated at Viljandi Folk Music Festival

More than 900 people were vaccinated at the Viljandi Folk Festival over the weekend using the vaccination bus. In the 10 days since the bus started work, 2,855 have been vaccinated.

In total, 996 people received vaccinations at the festival between Thursday and Saturday and 439 people were vaccinated in the town earlier in the week when the bus visited, newspaper Maaleht reported.

Over the last week and a half, the bus from Viljandi Hospital has visited Sillamäe, Paide, Maardu, Loksa, Muuga, Võhma and Viljandi.

Andrus Aavik, the head of the radiology unit of Viljandi Hospital and the leader of the vaccination bus, said the demand is huge and this week they will go to Koga, Loksa, Rummu, Iisaku and Jäneda Farm Days.

