Gallery: Tallinn market coronavirus vaccine bus attracts plenty of interest

Members of the public were waiting in line Saturday morning, to take advantage of a coronavirus vaccine drive at Tallinn's central maket (Keskturg), which required no registration in advance.

Operating by private sector firm Qvalitas, the initiative was announced earlier this week.

Qvalitas project manager Serli Raudseping said that: "Experienced healthcare professionals assess the vaccine recipient's state of health, explain the side effects of vaccination if necessary, and perform the procedure on board a health bus."

Raudseping says the process is as safe as at a permanent vaccine center, and will help in the battle against rising coronavirus rates.

In addition to Saturday's drive, the vaccine bus will be back each day on July 22-24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., ERR reports.

Arrivals must bring with them a valid ID and account for a 15-minute post-vaccine wait period, necessary to establish a patient experiences no immediate or serious side-effects, in addition to wait time in line.

Both one-shot Janssen and two-shot Pfizeer/BioNTech vaccines are available, with appointments for the second dose in the case of the latter made on-site at the Qvalitas bus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!