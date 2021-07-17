Gallery: Tallinn market coronavirus vaccine bus attracts plenty of interest

Coronavirus
Vaccinations in progress at Tallinn's central market.
Open gallery
11 photos
Coronavirus

Members of the public were waiting in line Saturday morning, to take advantage of a coronavirus vaccine drive at Tallinn's central maket (Keskturg), which required no registration in advance.

Operating by private sector firm Qvalitas, the initiative was announced earlier this week.

Qvalitas project manager Serli Raudseping said that: "Experienced healthcare professionals assess the vaccine recipient's state of health, explain the side effects of vaccination if necessary, and perform the procedure on board a health bus."

Raudseping says the process is as safe as at a permanent vaccine center, and will help in the battle against rising coronavirus rates.

In addition to Saturday's drive, the vaccine bus will be back each day on July 22-24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., ERR reports.

Arrivals must bring with them a valid ID and account for a 15-minute post-vaccine wait period, necessary to establish a patient experiences no immediate or serious side-effects, in addition to wait time in line.

Both one-shot Janssen and two-shot Pfizeer/BioNTech vaccines are available, with appointments for the second dose in the case of the latter made on-site at the Qvalitas bus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 INFORMATION

daily figures

weekly round-up

Vaccination in Estonia

restrictions in place

travel advice

Covid-19 exposure app

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: