0.13 percent of fully vaccinated people diagnosed with coronavirus

AstraZeneca vaccine. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
As of the beginning of this week, 0.13 percent of people who have completed the vaccination course have become infected with coronavirus afterward. About 0.02 percent of those vaccinated have needed hospital treatment.

The Health Board (Terviseamet) told ERR that the number of infections, serious illnesses and deaths has decreased after vaccination.

The agency said as of the beginning of this week, there were a total of 657 people infected with the coronavirus among those who had been fully vaccinated. 492,660 people had completed the vaccination cycle at the beginning of the week.

Thus, the proportion of infected is 0.13 percent. When looking at the infection by different vaccines, it was found that the infection rate of all manufacturers' individual injections was less than 0.2 percent.

0.18 percent of those receiving Pfizer/BioNTech, 0.08 percent of those receiving AstraZeneca, 0.02 percent of those vaccinated with Moderna, and 0.03 percent of those with Janssen.

0.02 percent of vaccinated have needed hospital treatment

"There have still been hospitalizations for vaccinated people, but thanks to the vaccine, the course of the virus has been milder," Merilin Vernik, the agency's media adviser, said.

She said the decrease in the share of serious symptoms of the virus is reflected in the decrease in the number of patients in need of hospital treatment.

As of July 12, a total of 9,070 people have needed hospital treatment, which is 6.9 percent of the total number of infected people. A total of 84 vaccinated people, or 0.93 percent of the hospitalized people, have been hospitalized.

Thus, 0.02 percent of all fully vaccinated people have needed hospital treatment.

0.025 percent of those vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine required hospital treatment, 0.009 percent of those vaccinated with Moderna, and 0.003 percent of those vaccinated with AstraZeneca.

Vernik pointed out that the largest number of people in hospitals was on April 5 of this year, when 727 patients needed hospital treatment. Most people were admitted to the hospital on March 30 (104 new patients).

As of Thursday, however, no new people were admitted to the hospital and a total of 15 people are in hospital.

The first protection injections against the coronavirus were distributed in Estonia on December 27 last year.

