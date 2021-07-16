Health Board: 62 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

Sixty-two new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Friday.

In total, 3,665 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 1.7 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 46.8 per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 45 yesterday.

Twenty-seven cases were confirmed in Harju County and 20 of those were in Tallinn.

There were 13 cases in Pärnu County, five in Rapla County, three each in Ida-Viru and Järva counties, two each in Võru County and one each in Lääne-Viru, Saare and Valga counties. Four cases had no information in the population register.

7,510 vaccines were carried out in the last day with most of them being second doses. So far, 593,102 people have received at least once dose. The coverage rate in Estonia is 53.8 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

