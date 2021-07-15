Health minister: Government not currently discussing new restrictions

The government is not discussing new possible restrictions at the moment, Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said on Thursday. He added that many restrictions still apply today and that if the virus spreads, the government may lower the number of visitors at events.

"Residents tend to underestimate the virus during the summer," Kiik said at a government press conference, adding the currently spreading Delta variant is more infectious than previous strains.

Kiik stressed that a two-fold increase in infection during the summer could be a big problem.

"Our goal is to keep society open," Kiik said. "In a situation where there are enough vaccines, there is no reason to shut down society."

The minister said that the restrictions on events still apply today, but the limits are so high that people may not perceive that the restrictions apply. "If the virus spreads, the limits must be lowered," he added.

Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna (Reform) added that the increase in infection among young people is very high.

She cited, for example, that a total of 21 children became infected in one summer camp outbreak. The children have mild symptoms.

Kersna recommended that parents take their child to be vaccinated especially if the child had trouble with distance learning.

