Health Board: 64 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

The Health Board (Terviseamet) has reported sixty-four new coronavirus cases in Estonia over the past twenty-four hours. No deaths relating to the virus have been reported during that time.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 48.7, while the proportion of primary coronavirus tests returning positive during that time is 1.4 percent.

Regional breakdown

Twenty-seven of the new cases were found in Harju County, with 21 of these occurring in Tallinn itself.

Of Estonia's remaining 14 counties, nine posted cases in the single-figures in the past 24 hours, the board reports, namely: Ida-Viru County (eight), Tartu County (six), Jõgeva County (five), Rapla County (three), Põlva and Võru counties (two each) and Järva and Lääne-Viru counties and Saaremaa (one apiece).

Additionally, eight cases came in individuals with no address associated with them in the population registry, the source the board uses in compiling its daily figures.

Testing, hospitalization and vaccinations

The board analyzed a total of 3,079 primary coronavirus tests in the past 24 hours, 64 of which returned positive (a 2.1 percent rate).

Two new COVID-19 case files were opened up in hospitals in the past day, and 17 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus.

The average age of those in hospital due to the virus is 61, with just over half of them aged at least 60.

4,996 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses were administered nationwide in the past 24 hours, bringing the total vaccinated in Estonia to 595,102 people, since the first vaccine supplies started arriving at the end of 2020. Of these, 515,674 (87 percent) have been vaccinated twice, i.e. completed the course, so far as most vaccine manufacturers go.

Nationally, 68.2 percent of those aged 70 and over have been vaccinated, though the proportion is significantly lower in Ida-Viru County, the board says.

