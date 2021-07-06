Medieval Days taking place in Tallinn from Thursday

The 22nd Medieval Days will take place in Tallinn this week starting on Thursday with a procession through the Old Town at 5 p.m.

The days will bring the spirit of the flourishing Hanseatic League to Tallinn's Old Town and last for four days. Events will take place in the Old Town, Town Hall Square and the surroundings of St. Nicholas Church.

Concerts, performances and medieval entertainment will take place until Sunday, July 11.

A medieval market on Town Hall Square and a medieval village on Niguliste Hill will be open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The main organizer of the Medieval Days is the Estonian Folk Arts and Crafts Association AND the cultural program is organized by Hopner House and MTÜ Ajad ja Tavad.

More information can be found on the Medieval Days website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!