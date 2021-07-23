Health Board: 84 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

Eighty-four new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Friday.

In total, 2,842 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 3 percent. The 14-day average is 65.4 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Forty-eight cases were reported in Harju County and 35 of those were in Tallinn.

Eleven cases were recorded in Tartu County, four in Pärnu County, three in Viljandi County, two each in Ida-Viru, Lääne, Valga and Võru counties and one new case each in Hiiu, Jõgeva, Põlva, Rapla and Saaremaa counties. There were five cases with no information in the population register.

Eighteen patients are being treated in hospital and no new cases were opened during the day. The average age of patients is 59.

7,753 vaccinations were administered during the day taking the total number of people vaccinated with at least one dose to 612,683. The coverage rate is 55.4 percent.

