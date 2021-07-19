36,450 vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia this week

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Pfizer/BioNTech Coronavirus vaccines. Source: Pixabay
News

More than 36,000 coronavirus vaccine doses will arrive in Estonia this week, with more than 29,000 doses coming from Pfizer/BioNTech.

In total, 29,250 doses of Pfizer will arrive on Monday and 7,200 doses of Moderna on Thursday. There will be no Janssen doses delivered this week. 

Gea Ots, adviser to the Ministry of Social Affairs, said as of Monday morning, 13,175 people have registered to get their first dose in the coming week.

So far, 596,349 people have been vaccinated. Of these, 459,941 have completed the vaccination cycle. Last week, 36,968 vaccinations were administered. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

