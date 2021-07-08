One child in Estonia has died after catching coronavirus

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A COVID-19 sign on a door at North Estonia Medical Centre in Tallinn. Source: ERR
News

While coronavirus tends to have a milder effect on young people, there have been two deaths of people under 18 linked to covid-19 in Estonia. An 11-year-old died after contracting the virus and a baby was stillborn.

The National Institute for Health Development (NIHD) told ERR on Wednesday that the 11-year-old child died in March and that coronavirus had been the cause of the stillbirth.

The details were not announced at the time as the hospital did not record covid-19 as the main cause of death. The NIHD reviews the causes of death and, if necessary, makes corrections, so they have more accurate death statistics, which is what happened in these cases. 

Eda Tamme, a senior doctor-lecturer in the Department of Acute Infections at the Pediatric Clinic of Tartu University Hospital, said children usually have a milder case of coronavirus than adults. She said the symptoms usually present as a mild upper respiratory tract infection but children can also be asymptomatic. 

"However, COVID-19 can be very difficult in children and, very rarely, a child may need treatment in an intensive care unit," Tamm told ERR.

She said the disease can be more severe in children under the age of one who have chronic diseases or immunodeficiency.

"In isolated cases, children have been diagnosed with multisystemic inflammatory syndrome after COVID-19, which results in an unusual inflammatory reaction in the child, which can damage various organs," said Tamm, adding that in most cases this condition is treatable.

Since the pandemic began in Estonia, 1,270 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus. The virus has not been listed as the cause of death for most of them.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:41

Heatwave has caused Estonians to consume more electricity

13:15

Kallas: Estonia will expel Russian diplomat

13:14

Government will not change law to make workplace vaccination mandatory

12:45

PPA: Estonia could cope with mass immigration, but needs more translators

12:13

Scientific council: People returning from travel should get tested

11:46

Jefimova third in European junior swimming championships

11:12

Health Board hopes to meet company responsible for storage facility alarms

10:51

Statistics: Economy recovering, manufacturing up 18 percent on year to May

10:34

Health Board: 58 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

10:19

Former PM: Finland has never decided to support Estonia in risk situations

09:54

Statistics: Tourism growing, but still few foreign tourists

09:23

AK: Estonian Navy sea mine procurement from Finnish firm going ahead

08:52

Government to continue with COVID-19 wastewater studies

08:25

One child in Estonia has died after catching coronavirus

07:55

Watch LIVE: Under-23s European championships at Kadriorg Stadium

07.07

Russia expels St. Petersburg-based Estonian diplomat Updated

07.07

Wise worth €9.3 billion on London Stock Exchange debut

07.07

Justice chancellor: Environmental Board's practices unlawful

07.07

Daily: Police unable to intervene in loud Tartu overnight music festival

07.07

SEB: Rapid inflation relates to low 2020 reference base

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: