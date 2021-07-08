Justice minister would send Krasnoyarsk state opera to quarantine

Minister of Justice Maris Lauri (Reform) said she thinks the Krasnoyarsk State Opera and Ballet Theatre, set to arrive in Estonia for the Birgitta festival in August, should have to self-isolate because of the worsening coronavirus situation in Russia.

"We are discussing it in government today, but my position is that we now have clear rules - tests must first be taken in Russia and proof must be provided that they are clean, that they are not infected. And if they come to Estonia, there are also isolation requirements that are possible to shorten somewhat," Lauri told Vikerraadio's morning program "Vikerhommik".

Daily Õhtuleht (link in Estonian) wrote on Thursday that more than 200 members of the Krasnoyarsk state opera are set to arrive in Estonia in mid-August for the Birgitta festival and that the government will discuss dropping the 10-day quarantine requirement for the troupe.

Lauri agreed that this would require the theater arrive in Estonia earlier than planned. "But this is a place where we must understand that there are risks and the risks are greater than the situation - they are very pleasant performers who many want to listen to and see - but that they would not cause Estonia greater problems," the minister said.

"It must be considered but there is a solution and it is having to test, having to isolate, test again, and then you can perform. Rules must be imposed on everybody," Lauri added.

The justice minister noted that while the government has given events special permits before, they have always come with caveats, such as not having anyone in attendance in major sporting events.

"These opportunities have been put to use and I do not see not implementing them at this moment, when there is a much more aggressive strain of the virus moving around behind our eastern border," Lauri said.

