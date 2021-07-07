COVID-19 testing to be required from third country arrivals to Estonia

The government approved an order on Wednesday that will require travelers from countries with high risk of COVID-19 infection outside the European Union to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test before arriving in Estonia.

Upon arrival in Estonia, a coronavirus test will be required from travelers who come to Estonia from third countries with a high risk of infection and who have not completed the COVID-19 vaccination course.

The list of low-risk countries, from which entry to Estonia is allowed, is also available on the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website.

Before arriving in Estonia, all travelers from high-risk countries who have not been vaccinated and are travelling for work, education, family or on a special permit, must go through either PCR-testing 72 hours prior to arrival or antigen rapid testing 48 hours before arrival and must provide proof of a negative test.

The order will take effect on July 12.

As of the order, testing is not required for Estonian citizens, permanent residents or EU citizens. Other exemptions will also remain valid, which do not require diplomats or transit truck drivers to take tests.

The current procedure states that a person arriving in Estonia from a country with a high risk of infection who has not been vaccinated or has caught and recovered from COVID-19 must remain in self-isolation for 10 days. The isolation time can be shortened with two negative PCR tests, the first of which can be performed up to 72 hours before or immediately after arriving in Estonia and the second not earlier than on the sixth day after the first test.

The aim for the approved order is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Estonia from other countries and to decrease the chances of the coronavirus spreading domestically, the government's communications bureau announced. Last week, there were 227 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Estonia, 51 of which were brought in via travel.