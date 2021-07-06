Finland discusses tightening entry restrictions

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Thermal cameras at Port of Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Finland is discussing tightening entry restrictions on Wednesday and will discuss dropping the infection rate threshold from 25 per 100,000 to 10 per 100,000.

The proposal to lower the 14-day infection rate was made by the Finnish Minister of Population and Social Services Krista Kiuru on Wednesday, MTV Uutiset reported (link in Finnish). She wants the rule to be in place until the end of August.

The European Union's recommendation is to allow free travel from countries with an infection rate of 50 per 100,000 inhabitants or fewer. Estonia's current rate is 30.4.

If the Finnish government imposes the new restrictions only travelers from Iceland, San Marino, Romania, the Vatican, Malta, Poland and Albania could currently travel to Finland without restrictions.

MTV News said several parties are against the proposal but the prime minister's party, the Social Democrats, are in favor of the proposal.

The website quotes a government source as saying that Kiuru's proposal came like a bolt from the blue, and approving it would basically mean an end to tourism and free movement.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:05

Nordica ended 2020 with €10.5 million loss

12:44

Medieval Days taking place in Tallinn from Thursday

12:06

Climate activists appeal decision on shale oil plant's building permit

11:30

Pärnu's new beach promenade proving popular with tourists

11:04

Finland discusses tightening entry restrictions

10:42

Health Board: 50 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:01

Unregistered vaccination sessions expand to Valga and Narva-Jõesuu

09:37

Health Insurance Fund trying to replace ruined vaccines

08:56

PPA send 10 officers to Lithuania-Belarus border

08:24

Two North Estonia Medical Center doctors suspected of bribe-taking

05.07

Unemployment Insurance Fund: Major labor shortage remaining in Estonia

05.07

KIK allocates some €2.2 million for recycling support

05.07

Galleries: Two exhibitions opened in Tallinn public transport stations

05.07

PPA: Belarus putting pressure on Lithuania with refugees

05.07

University of Tartu showcases first autonomous hydrogen vehicle

05.07

Justice ministry tasked with drawing up border crossing bill

05.07

New campaign highlights Estonian Paralympic athletes

05.07

Police call on people to keep an eye on loved ones during heatwave

05.07

Author: Finland can be an example for Estonia in many ways

05.07

Intsikurmu Music Festival announces program

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: