Finland discusses tightening entry restrictions

Finland is discussing tightening entry restrictions on Wednesday and will discuss dropping the infection rate threshold from 25 per 100,000 to 10 per 100,000.

The proposal to lower the 14-day infection rate was made by the Finnish Minister of Population and Social Services Krista Kiuru on Wednesday, MTV Uutiset reported (link in Finnish). She wants the rule to be in place until the end of August.

The European Union's recommendation is to allow free travel from countries with an infection rate of 50 per 100,000 inhabitants or fewer. Estonia's current rate is 30.4.

If the Finnish government imposes the new restrictions only travelers from Iceland, San Marino, Romania, the Vatican, Malta, Poland and Albania could currently travel to Finland without restrictions.

MTV News said several parties are against the proposal but the prime minister's party, the Social Democrats, are in favor of the proposal.

The website quotes a government source as saying that Kiuru's proposal came like a bolt from the blue, and approving it would basically mean an end to tourism and free movement.

--

