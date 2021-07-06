Cause of Health Board cold store temperature rise still unknown

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A cold storage unit at the Health Board. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

It is still not known why the temperature rose in the Health Board's cold storage units, destroying hundreds of thousands of vaccines and medicines, the director general of the Estonian Health Board said on Tuesday.

Üllar Lanno, director general of the Estonian Health Board, said at a press conference on Tuesday on the investigation of the rise in the temperature of the cold store unit of the Health Board that the chronological sequence of events is clear, but it is not clear why the temperature started to rise.

"It is difficult to say why the temperature began to rise. This will be explained by the technical expert analysis of the equipment," Lanno said.

According to Lanno, the building of the Health Board in Tallinn has a central warehouse for medicines, where there are three cold store units and all of them have a separate cooling system solution and are uniformly controlled and managed.

"The builder has installed an automation warning system, which should sound an alarm in case of temperature fluctuations, and the Health Board has also introduced another monitoring system based on GPS, which shows the location, and a temperature meter has been added as well," he said.

The Health Board chief said that the building's automation is set up to give an error message before the situation arises, and in case of anomalies, an SMS is sent to the security company, which guards 24/7 and calls are also immediately made from there until someone answers.

"After receiving the guard call, the responsible warehouse employee arrives and calls for technical assistance, which is guaranteed by Riigi Kinnisvara AS. If no solution is found within an hour, a decision will be made to evacuate the medicines," Lanno said.

"When we get to the unfortunate Midsummer Day, we see that on the evening of June 21, the temperature rose at 7 p.m. and exceeded 8 degrees, but no alarm went off," he said.

"The mistake we made was that the logs for all the rooms were not viewed immediately after the temperature rise was detected," Lanno said, adding that after notification, all drugs and vaccines were seized.

"What is certain is that COVID-19 vaccination will not be affected by this incident. I have also organized an extraordinary inventory to get an overview of the final situation, which should be completed by July 12," Lanno said.

"Considering that the temperature rose in several storage units and they all had their own refrigeration unit, it is very difficult to say why the temperature started to rise, and this will be explained by technical expert analysis," he added.

The temperature in the storage units of the Health Board rose 10 degrees higher than allowed on Midsummer Day, due to which the quality of vaccines and medicines stored in the cold stores suffered.

The State Agency of Medicines and the Health Board are of the opinion that in the interests of the quality and reliability of immunization, all stocks of vaccines and other medicinal products in the cold stores should be written off.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:35

Russian authorities in St. Petersburg detain Estonian consul

15:55

Tallinn selected as European Green Capital 2023 finalist

15:35

Gallery: President hosts reception for school, university graduates

15:23

Cause of Health Board cold store temperature rise still unknown

15:16

Finland discusses tightening entry restrictions Updated

14:34

Kiik: Estonia's falling coronavirus trend has stopped

13:05

Nordica ended 2020 with €10.5 million loss

12:44

Medieval Days taking place in Tallinn from Thursday

12:06

Climate activists appeal decision on shale oil plant's building permit

11:30

Pärnu's new beach promenade proving popular with tourists

10:42

Health Board: 50 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:01

Unregistered vaccination sessions expand to Valga and Narva-Jõesuu

09:37

Health Insurance Fund trying to replace ruined vaccines

08:56

PPA send 10 officers to Lithuania-Belarus border

08:24

Two North Estonia Medical Center doctors suspected of bribe-taking

05.07

Unemployment Insurance Fund: Major labor shortage remaining in Estonia

05.07

KIK allocates some €2.2 million for recycling support

05.07

Galleries: Two exhibitions opened in Tallinn public transport stations

05.07

PPA: Belarus putting pressure on Lithuania with refugees

05.07

University of Tartu showcases first autonomous hydrogen vehicle

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: