Health Board: 36 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

36 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 3,117 tests taken - a rate of 1.2 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced.

According to data from the population registry, there were 21 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 14 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were five cases diagnosed in Rapla County, three in Ida-Viru County, two in Tartu County and one each in Järva and Pärnu counties. There was no information in the population registry for three of the cases registered.

In total, 557,478 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 435,674 of them having already received their second dose. 8,421 vaccine doses were administered since Tuesday morning.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 30.93 , data from the Health Board shows.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,269 people in Estonia in total.

21 people receiving treatment in hospital, six in intensive care

As of Wednesday morning, 21 people are receiving treatment in hospital with six under assisted breathing. There are also six patients in intensive care. The average age of hospitalized patients is 67 years, 76 percent of all hospitalized patients are older than 60.

A total of 3,117 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 36 returning positive and 3,081 negative – a positive rate of 1.2 percent.

There have been 1,526,305 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 131,064 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

127,351 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 43,801 (34.4 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 83,550 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!