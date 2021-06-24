Vaccination center to open in Narva shopping center

A covid-19 vaccination center will open in a Narva shopping center to try and encourage people to get vaccinated. Ida-Viru County is the region with the lowest vaccination rate in Estonia.

The vaccination stations will open at Fama shopping center in July.

This is the first time a coronavirus vaccination will have taken place in a shopping center in Estonia. Until now, doses have mostly been administered in hospitals, family doctors' centers and vaccination centers.

"We're getting even closer to people, we're making it very comfortable for the people," Marek Seer, head of the government's vaccination program, told ERR.

He added that it is also planned to open a vaccination point in a Tallinn shopping mall but he could not give more details about the time or place. Potentially, the scheme could be expanded to other cities.

Seer will lead the vaccination project until August 31. The goal is to have at least 70 percent of the adult population vaccinated by that time. He said approximately 4,000 appointments are still made every day.

So far, half of the adult population has been vaccinated but it is becoming increasingly difficult to encourage others to do so. Low cases and the good summer weather has reduced people's motivation to get vaccinated.

Currently, most regions have a vaccination rate of over 50 percent, but Ida-Viru County's is 33.57 percent. Harju County's is also below average at 48.78 percent.

Vaccination by region and age group on June 24. Source: Health Board.

--

