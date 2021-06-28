Walk-in vaccination to be tested at shopping centers

A van with vaccination campaign branding/ Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Coronavirus vaccinations will be given on the spot without an appointment in shopping centers in Tallinn and Narva in the coming weeks. 250 doses of the one-shot vaccine Janssen vaccine will be used in the trial.

Vaccinations will take place at the clinic in Lasnamäe Centrum shopping mall (Mustakivi tee 13) on Monday, June 28. Fifty doses have been allocated for this week and Confido Medical Center will carry out the injections.

In Narva, vaccinations will take place in Fama Shopping Center (Fama Street 10) on July 1 between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m and will be carried out by Silmarõõm S. In total, 200 doses have been allocated.

There is no need to register beforehand.

Head of the vaccination working group Marek Seer said over half of the adults living in Estonia have been vaccinated so far but those who have not yet been vaccinated need encouragment.

He said if vaccinating people in shopping malls proves successful then the initiative will be rolled out elsewhere.

As of Sunday morning, 552,164 people had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, and 419,380 people had been vaccinated twice. In total, 50.7 percent of adults have been vaccinated.

To register for vaccination, visit the Patient Portal or call 1247. Vaccination is free of charge and anyone over the age of 12 can receive a dose. 

Editor: Helen Wright

