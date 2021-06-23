Coronavirus risk level falls to lowest indicator, Green

Coronavirus risk indicators in Estonia as of June 22 2021. Source: kriis.ee
Estonia's coronavirus risk level dropped to Green, the lowest-risk category, on Tuesday.

"However, caution should continue to be exercised as the coronavirus and especially the infectious delta strain are still spreading. Now is also high time to prepare for the fall period, and I therefore call on everyone who has not yet done so to get vaccinated," she went on, according to BNS.

"The more Estonians are protected from the coronavirus, the longer we will be able to avoid an increase in the level of threat," the prime minister added.

The warning level was lowered from Yellow, where it had been since earlier this month, to Green, which denotes viral spread only among individuals.

The prime minister also noted the timeliness of Green level kicking-in just one day before the nation goes on a two-day vacation for the Victory Day/Midsummer break. This was also accompanied by a lifting of the 50 percent occupancy restriction in indoor public spaces. Outdoor gatherings can go ahead with up to 1,000 participants.

Estonia's current 14-day coronavirus prevalence rate per 100,000 inhabitants is, as of Wednesday, 42.89.

The four-level system runs from Red, most dangerous, to Orange, to Yellow, to Green, with each level of risk subject to its own pre-determined best practices at state, institution, local and individual levels.

Level Green recommends healthy eating, exercise and rest in addition to maintaining hygiene and obtaining a vaccine if one has not already done so, while those with even the mildest of potential COVID-19 symptoms reminded to stay home and contact a doctor.

Those identified as a close contact, for instance by making use of the HOIA notification app, should also proceed as before and self-quarantine

Risk levels are reviewed weekly in accordance with several different indicators, and issued on the government's kriis.ee site here.

Latvia has also lowered its coronavirus risk level, albeit from a higher starting point, to Yellow, the English-language page of public broadcaster LSM reports.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

