Over 76,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia next week

A total of 76,320 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses are due in Estonia next week, 30,000 fewer than arrived this week.

The Ministry of Social Affairs says the bulk of the doses, 65,520, will be made up of the Pfizer/BioNTech product, with a further 10,800 made by Moderna.

No AstraZeneca or Janssen vaccines are due in Estonia next week, the 22,000 of the first of these arrived this week, mainly as the company ensured its second quarter 2021 delivery promises were honored.

This week's delivery totaled 97,750, a record for one week since supplies started arriving, though since Wednesday and Thursday were national holidays in Estonia, little to know vaccination would have taken place on those days, meaning surpluses can be used next week and in the future.

