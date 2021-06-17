Estonia to donate 900,000 surplus doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

Coronavirus vaccinations taking place at Sõle Sports Center on April 3, 2021. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Estonian government has decided to donate 900,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine both through the COVAX initiative as well as directly to the Eastern Partnership states.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said at the government's press conference on Thursday that the government has decided to donate 900,000 surplus doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The head of government said that the number of vaccines ordered by Estonia is larger than that needed for vaccinating the country's population.

Kallas added that Estonia will donate vaccines to both states that have yet to receive vaccines as well as to those experiencing a shortage of vaccines.

Estonia will donate its vaccines both through the worldwide COVAX initiative as well as directly to the Eastern Partnership states.

Editor: Helen Wright

