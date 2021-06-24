Estonia to join Valneva covid-19 vaccine pre-purchase agreement

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
News

Estonia will join the EU pre-purchase agreement with vaccine manufacturer Valneva for an initial 10,000 doses of vaccine which is expected to be ready next year.

On Tuesday, the government approved a proposal submitted by Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center).

Estonia will purchase 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Valneva with the opportunity to later acquire additional doses, if needed, spokespeople for the Ministry of Social Affairs told BNS.

"The vaccine producer Valneva intends to have its COVID-19 vaccine authorized for sale in the European Union at the start of 2022. Valneva is developing a vaccine based on inactivated COVID-19 virus. This technology has been used for developing vaccines for a long time," Kiik said.

"The main application we see for this vaccine is as a so-called booster dose; however, the opportunity to choose a vaccine based on this technology may also help sway towards vaccination people who are skeptical of vaccines based on new technologies. We also cannot rule out the possibility of facing new virus variants in the near future, against which a combination of mRNA vaccines and those based on some other technology may prove more efficient," Kiik said.

In order to reduce risks resulting from possible disruptions in vaccine production or deliveries, Estonia has joined pre-purchase agreements with several vaccine producers. There are altogether eight vaccines in the European Union's shared vaccine portfolio, which are developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, CureVac, Sanofi, Novavax and Valneva. 

Estonia has so far joined five pre-purchase agreements in the joint EU procurement with Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV and CureVac.

Through agreements with all eight vaccine manufacturers, Estonia is able to get altogether 4,683,894 doses for a total of 2,735,845 people. These doses can be expected to be delivered to Estonia in 2021 and 2022.

The government in May 2021 also decided to join a new longer-term agreement with Pfizer/BioNTech enabling Estonia to purchase an additional 2.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2022-2024.

Last week, the government decided that in order to contribute to stopping the global COVID-19 pandemic, Estonia is to donate 900,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to states in need of assistance. Of the said amount, 400,000 doses will be donated through the global COVAX initiative while 500,000 doses will be distributed to Eastern Partnership states.

The aim of vaccination against COVID-19 is to protect at-risk groups who are more prone to contracting the infection or in whom the disease may take a more aggressive course, prevent and reduce the numbers of cases of illness and death caused by COVID-19, reduce the burden on the healthcare system and the economy and ensure the normal functioning of society. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:38

Kallas wants to know justification behind proposed new EU-Russia summit

14:11

Police see rise in reported incidents over Midsummer holiday

11:02

Estonia to join Valneva covid-19 vaccine pre-purchase agreement

10:59

Vaccination center to open in Narva shopping center

10:40

Health Board: 18 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:18

Kaljulaid: By protecting ourselves, we help Estonia as a whole

23.06

Kontaveit beats world number seven to reach Eastbourne quarter finals

23.06

Gallery: Britain's Red Arrows wow Tallinn with Victory Day display

23.06

All-time June temperature record of 34.6C posted in Narva

23.06

Health Board recommends caution in bathing at three Estonian beaches

23.06

Estonia joins several other EU nations in condemning Hungary LGBT+ stance Updated

23.06

Gallery: Storm and downpour reaches Tallinn

23.06

Coronavirus risk level falls to lowest indicator, Green

23.06

Kontaveit through to round two at Eastbourne

23.06

Gallery: Nearly 800 take part in Paide Victory Day parade

23.06

Health Board: 25 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

23.06

Gallery: Flag raised in Paide Victory Day morning

22.06

Tõnis Saarts: The fading of Isamaa?

22.06

NATO planes scrambled eight times last week in response to Russia flights

22.06

Estonian, allied aircraft to fly over Victory Day parade Wednesday

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: