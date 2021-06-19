Travelers from two EU countries must quarantine on arrival from June 21

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Coronavirus testing at Tallinn Airport. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Travelers from two European countries must quarantine on arrival to Estonia from June 21, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday. The rules have been updated for travelers arriving from third countries.

From June 21-27, restriction on the freedom of movement applies to passengers arriving from: Denmark, and Latvia.

The quarantine period can be shortened by getting two coronavirus tests seven days apart. More information about this process can be read here.

Quarantine does not apply to countries with a 14-day infection rate of 150 per 100,000 people or below. This week, these countries are:

  • Andorra,
  • Austria,
  • Belgium,
  • Bulgaria,
  • Croatia,
  • Cyprus,
  • Czech Republic,
  • Finland,
  • France,
  • Germany,
  • Greece,
  • Hungary,
  • Iceland,
  • Ireland,
  • Italy,
  • Liechtenstein,
  • Lithuania,
  • Luxembourg,
  • Malta,
  • Monaco,
  • the Netherlands,
  • Norway,
  • Poland,
  • Portugal,
  • Romania,
  • San Marino,
  • Slovakia,
  • Slovenia,
  • Spain,
  • Sweden,
  • Switzerland,
  • United Kingdom.

72 hours before arriving in Estonia all travelers should fill out an online questionnaire.  

Arrivals from third countries

The government also raised the limit for the number of positive tests for third countries for SARS-CoV-2 from 16 to 75 per 100,000 inhabitants.

This means that an asymptomatic person may travel to Estonia from third countries without self-isolation if they are arriving from a country with an infection rate that is equal to or less than 75 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Albania, Hong Kong, Lebanon, Macau, North Macedonia, Serbia, Taiwan and the United States have been added to the list of countries included in the EU Council recommendation from which vaccinated people can travel to the European Union for any purpose.

This week people from the following countries can enter Estonia without quarantining:

  • Albania,
  • Australia,
  • Hong Kong,
  • Israel,
  • Japan,
  • Lebanon,
  • Macau,
  • New Zealand,
  • Rwanda,
  • Serbia,
  • Singapore,
  • South Korea,
  • Taiwan,
  • Thailand,
  • United States.

More information can be viewed here.

Vaccine and testing certificates

From June 10, Estonia is using three types of EU Digital COVID Certificates that are in line with common EU standards: the EU Digital COVID Vaccination Certificate, EU Digital COVID Recovery Certificate and EU Digital COVID Test Certificate.

Compared to the previous certificate, the new certificates contain QR-codes that are readable only with a special application.

In view of this, please be aware that when crossing the border, it is strongly advised to download a new certificate from your Patient Portal account. Old certificates may not be accepted on the border.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:27

Gallery: Center Party introduces local election pledges

12:48

Ratas: With today's tax base, Estonia cannot continue as a welfare state Updated

11:47

Blue-green algae detected in Tallinn's Harku Lake

10:25

Health Board: 30 new coronavirus cases, no deaths

09:44

Aggregate ratings: Reform Party's support is falling

09:36

Kallas criticizes board for failing to condemn insults in Riigikogu

08:11

Temperature to hit 30 degrees on Saturday, weather warning issued

07:34

Sweden planning to examine Estonia ferry wreck

18.06

Riina Solman still undecided on Isamaa Tallinn mayoral bid

18.06

Cabinet leans towards keeping under-scrutiny rural body as separate entity

18.06

Estonian actress joins cast of Netflix's "Vikings: Valhalla"

18.06

City council approves detailed plan for Tallinn Hospital

18.06

Supreme Court: State cannot demand telephone communication data

18.06

Director general of Education, Youth Board to resign in August

18.06

Wastewater analysis shows low level of coronavirus

18.06

Vanilla Ninja to release single 'Gotta Get It Right' after 13 year break

18.06

Party ratings: Reform most popular, but support falling

18.06

US Special Forces operating in Estonia at higher level than ever before

18.06

AK: Estonia joins Finland in maritime rescue network

18.06

Tallinn sets up collection bins for used masks

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: