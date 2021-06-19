Travelers from two EU countries must quarantine on arrival from June 21

Travelers from two European countries must quarantine on arrival to Estonia from June 21, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday. The rules have been updated for travelers arriving from third countries.

From June 21-27, restriction on the freedom of movement applies to passengers arriving from: Denmark, and Latvia.

The quarantine period can be shortened by getting two coronavirus tests seven days apart. More information about this process can be read here.

Quarantine does not apply to countries with a 14-day infection rate of 150 per 100,000 people or below. This week, these countries are:

Andorra,

Austria,

Belgium,

Bulgaria,

Croatia,

Cyprus,

Czech Republic,

Finland,

France,

Germany,

Greece,

Hungary,

Iceland,

Ireland,

Italy,

Liechtenstein,

Lithuania,

Luxembourg,

Malta,

Monaco,

the Netherlands,

Norway,

Poland,

Portugal,

Romania,

San Marino,

Slovakia,

Slovenia,

Spain,

Sweden,

Switzerland,

United Kingdom.

72 hours before arriving in Estonia all travelers should fill out an online questionnaire.

Arrivals from third countries

The government also raised the limit for the number of positive tests for third countries for SARS-CoV-2 from 16 to 75 per 100,000 inhabitants.

This means that an asymptomatic person may travel to Estonia from third countries without self-isolation if they are arriving from a country with an infection rate that is equal to or less than 75 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Albania, Hong Kong, Lebanon, Macau, North Macedonia, Serbia, Taiwan and the United States have been added to the list of countries included in the EU Council recommendation from which vaccinated people can travel to the European Union for any purpose.

This week people from the following countries can enter Estonia without quarantining:

Albania,

Australia,

Hong Kong,

Israel,

Japan,

Lebanon,

Macau,

New Zealand,

Rwanda,

Serbia,

Singapore,

South Korea,

Taiwan,

Thailand,

United States.

More information can be viewed here.

Vaccine and testing certificates

From June 10, Estonia is using three types of EU Digital COVID Certificates that are in line with common EU standards: the EU Digital COVID Vaccination Certificate, EU Digital COVID Recovery Certificate and EU Digital COVID Test Certificate.

Compared to the previous certificate, the new certificates contain QR-codes that are readable only with a special application.

In view of this, please be aware that when crossing the border, it is strongly advised to download a new certificate from your Patient Portal account. Old certificates may not be accepted on the border.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!