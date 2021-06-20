Day brings 25 Covid cases

Data from the Health Board suggests Estonia analyzed 2,825 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the last 24 hours of which 25 or 0.9 percent were positive.

One person infected with COVID-19 died. A total of 1,269 people with the disease have died since the pandemic began.

Population register data reveals that Harju County registered the most new cases at seven.

Pärnu County got five, Tartu County four, Võru County three, Ida-Viru County two, Lääne County, Lääne-Viru County, Rapla County and Valga County one case each.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people now stands at 51.69, with initial positives making up 1.4 percent of all cases.

Hospitals opened three new COVID-19 treatment cases, there are 50 people hospitalized. The average age of people in the hospital is 66, with 35 people or 70 percent of all those hospitalized over the age of 60.

Estonia administered 6,291 doses of vaccine in the last 24 hours, putting the total number of people inoculated at 542,487. Both doses of the vaccine have been administered to 396,035 people. Coverage of people 70 years of age and older with at least one dose is 67.2 percent. All counties except Ida-Viru County have vaccinated over 60 percent of 70+ people.

