Riigikogu member fined €400 for breaking covid rules

Member of the Riigikogu Aivar Kokk (Isamaa) has been fined €400 by the Health Board after breaking coronavirus quarantine restrictions.

The agency issued the fine for breaking the Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control Act.

Imre Kaas, head of communications at the Health Board, said: "The person under trial did not plead guilty. The Health Board assessed the violation as serious because such behavior sets a bad example to others and endangered the general health of the people and persons with whom he came into contact."

In mid-January, several members of the Isamaa Riigikogu faction tested positive for coronavirus. Director General of the Health Board Üllar Lanno said he personally called Priit Sibula, the leader of the Isamaa faction, and explained that they must self-isolate.

At the time, Kokk was a close contact but had symptoms. However, he did not remain in self-isolation and took part in a Jõgeva rural municipality council session. Before the session, he met with several councilors.

He tested positive for coronavirus on January 17.

--

