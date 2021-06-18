Wastewater analysis shows low level of coronavirus

This week's results of the wastewater analysis confirm a continuous decline of coronavirus.

Lead researcher of the study, Professor of Technology of Antimicrobial Compounds of the University of Tartu Tanel Tenson, said two thirds of the samples taken this week contain small amounts of the virus.

"Only Harju County, Tallinn in particular, shows higher readings than the index characterizing the average situation in Estonia," explained Tenson. Samples of a moderate virus level have been mostly obtained from Ida-Viru County, west Estonian mainland and Põlva County.

Results of the survey on June 14–18. Source: University of Tartu

