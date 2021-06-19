Health Board: 30 new coronavirus cases, no deaths

A social distancing sign at a playground in Pärnu. Source: ERR/ Helen Wright
Thirty new coronavirus cases were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Saturday. There were no deaths.

In total, 3,921 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 0.8 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 53.65 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Thirteen cases were reported in Harju County, four in Ida-Viru County, three in Tartu County, two in Rapla County and one each in Hiiu, Järva, Lääne-Viru, Pärnu, Saare, Viljandi and Võru counties. There was one case with no information in the population register.

Fifty patients are being treated in hospital and seven new patients were admitted during the last day. The average age of a patient is 67.

14,040 vaccinations were administered during the last day. In total, 540,837 people have been vaccinated and 391,171 people have completed the vaccination cycle.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

