Travelers from the UK must quarantine on arrival from June 28

From June 28 to July 4, restriction on the freedom of movement will apply to passengers arriving from the United Kingdom, after its 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 passed Estonia's benchmark 150, triggering quarantine.

The restriction on the freedom of movement does not apply to passengers arriving from any European country with an infection rate below 150 persons per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days, namely:

Andorra

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Latvia

Lichtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

the Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Romania

San Marino

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

The 10-day mandatory self-isolation period can be shortened if two coronavirus PCR tests have been taken no fewer than six days apart.

Anyone who has not taken a test up to 72 hours before their arrival in Estonia can take one immediately after their arrival.

72 hours before arriving in Estonia, all travelers should fill out an online questionnaire.

Number of new infections per 100 000 inhabitants in the last 14 days (as of 21.06 till 27.06.2021).

Andorra 114,21

Austria 30,87

Belgium 70,72

Bulgaria 22,43

Croatia 38,84

Czech Republic 23,14

Cyprus 97,30

Denmark 83,35

Finland 20,05

France 66,19

Germany 25,06

Greece 83,72

Hungary 15,77

Iceland 4,94

Ireland 90,46

Italy 34,45

Latvia 104,73

Liechtenstein 15,49

Lithuania 61,09

Luxembourg 53,35

Malta 3,69

Monaco 101,93

Netherlands 86,74

Norway 46,86

Poland 9,25

Portugal 124,05

Romania 6,88

San Marino 2,90

Slovakia 52.57

Slovenia 77,96

Spain 120,69

Sweden 69,28

Switzerland 42,02

United Kingdom 166,25

Vatican 0.0

Arrivals from third countries

From June 21, it is possible for vaccinated people from all third countries to travel to Estonia. It is necessary to check whether the person needs a visa. Vaccinated people are also not subject to the restriction on freedom of movement.

An asymptomatic person may travel to Estonia from third countries without self-isolation if they are arriving from a country with an infection rate that is equal to or less than 75 per 100,000 inhabitants.

It is possible to travel to Estonia from the following countries, based on the list of countries included in the EU Council recommendation from which vaccinated people can travel to the European Union for any purpose:

Albania

Australia

Hong Kong

Israel

Japan

Lebanon

Macau

New Zealand

Rwanda

Serbia

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

United States

Vaccine and testing certificates

From June 10, Estonia is using three types of EU Digital COVID Certificates that are in line with common EU standards: the EU Digital COVID Vaccination Certificate, EU Digital COVID Recovery Certificate and EU Digital COVID Test Certificate.

Compared to the previous certificate, the new certificates contain QR-codes that are readable only with a special application.

In view of this, please be aware that when crossing the border, it is strongly advised to download a new certificate from your Patient Portal account. Old certificates may not be accepted on the border.

