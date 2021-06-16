LSM: Latvia eases non-essential travel entry restrictions

The ban on non-essential travel and the requirement to pass a Covid-19 test and self-isolate when entering Latvia will be lifted if an individual can present a digital Covid-19 certificate confirming the completion of vaccination or recovery from the disease.

Restrictions will still apply to people vaccinated against or having overcome Covid-19 if they travel from particularly high-risk countries, such as India, national broadcaster LSM reported.

