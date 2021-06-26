Day brings 34 Covid cases

Estonia analyzed a total of 3,495 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the last 24 hours of which 34 or 1 percent returned positive.

Population register data suggests Harju County registered the most new cases at 16 of which 11 in the capital Tallinn. Ida-Viru County got four, Viljandi County three, Tartu County two and Hiiu, Pärnu and Võru counties one new case each. Six people diagnosed did not have a permanent address in Estonia.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people now stands at 35.37, with 1 percent of all tests positive.

Hospitals opened four new COVID-19 treatment cases, with 34 patients hospitalized. The average age of hospitalized patients is 66, with 24 people (70.6 percent) over the age of 60. There were no new deaths.

A total of 7,646 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of people vaccinated with at least one shot at 551,011, while 415,741 people have received both doses. The vaccination coverage of people over the age of 70 is 67.3 percent. All counties except Ida-Viru have vaccinated over 60 percent of the 70+ age group.

