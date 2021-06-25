Health Board: 10 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed during the past day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Friday.

In total, 1,966 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 0.5 percent. The 14-day infection rate has fallen to 36.87 per 100,000 inhabitants.

There were six new cases in Harju County and one in Ida-Viru County. Three cases had no information in the population register.

39 patients are being treated in hospitals and two new cases were opened during the last day. The average age of a patient is 66.

178 vaccinations were administered on Thursday, which was a national holiday. In total 549, 003 people have been vaccinated and 409, 729 people have completed the vaccination cycle.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

​--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!