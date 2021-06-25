Health Board: 10 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Sign at a coronavirus testing zone. Source: ERR
News

10 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed during the past day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Friday.

In total, 1,966 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 0.5 percent. The 14-day infection rate has fallen to 36.87 per 100,000 inhabitants.

There were six new cases in Harju County and one in Ida-Viru County. Three cases had no information in the population register.

39 patients are being treated in hospitals and two new cases were opened during the last day. The average age of a patient is 66.

178 vaccinations were administered on Thursday, which was a national holiday. In total 549, 003 people have been vaccinated and 409, 729 people have completed the vaccination cycle.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.
    Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

​--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:46

European Parliament signs off on €243-billion post-pandemic funds

16:07

MEPs confirm deal on climate neutrality by 2050

14:16

Collegium Musicale and Maria Faust to perform at Copenhagen Jazz Festival

14:06

Kontaveit and Kanepi in opposite halves of 2021 Wimbledon draw

13:32

South Estonia dig casts light on crusader-era wooden fortress

13:29

Over 76,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia next week

12:59

Child drowns after getting separated from parents

12:43

Pärnu Airport to possible be ready for next summer's charter flights

11:54

Dance performance 'Star Swarm' to premiere in Tartu Cathedral ruins

11:20

Health Board: 10 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

11:11

EU-Russia talks fall through for time being, Estonia still concerned

09:56

Study: Journalists in Estonia not shy of adding context to news items

09:34

Official who killed fox cub demands compensation from online commenters

08:53

Tänak fourth after Rally Kenya opening stage

24.06

Kontaveit through to Eastbourne semi-finals

24.06

Kallas wants to know justification behind proposed new EU-Russia summit

24.06

Police see rise in reported incidents over Midsummer holiday

24.06

Estonia to join Valneva covid-19 vaccine pre-purchase agreement

24.06

Vaccination center to open in Narva shopping center

24.06

Health Board: 18 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: