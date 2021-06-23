Health Board: 25 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

Twenty-five coronavirus cases have been detected in Estonia in the past twenty-four hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. No deaths relating to the virus have been reported over the same period.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus incidence per 100,000 inhabitants now stands at 42.89, while 1.2 percent of primary COVID-19 tests have returned positive over that time.

The largest number of cases came in the most populous region of the country, Harju County, which posted 12 new cases, the board says.

Eight more of Estonia's 15 counties reported at least one new coronavirus case, with five coming in Ida-Viru County, and one each in Järva, Lääne-Viru, Pärnu, Rapla, Saare, Tartu and Valga counties.

Additionally, one case occurred in an individual who had no place of abode associated with them in the population register, the source the Health Board uses in compiling its daily figures.

3,009 primary coronavirus tests were analyzed in the past 24 hours, with 25 (0.8 percent) returning positive.

Seven new coronavirus case-files were opened in hospitals over the past 24 hours, while a total of 40 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

The average age of the hospitalized is 64, while 26 individuals are aged over 60.

No deaths relating to the coronavirus were reported over the past day.

5,875 anti-coronavirus vaccine shots were administered over the same time-frame, the Health Board says.

548,964 people in Estonia, population 1.3 million, have been vaccinated at least once against coronavirus, while 409,445 of these have completed the course, i.e. received two doses (save for the Janssen product, which only requires one dose for full coverage).

67.3 percent of people aged over 70 in Estonia have received at least one vaccine dose, with every county save Ida-Viru County seeing over 60 percent of that demographic receiving at least one shot.

More detailed information is available from the koroonakaart site here.

