96,750 coronavirus vaccine doses due in Estonia this week

Close to 97,000 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses are due in Estonia this week. Since Wednesday and Thursday are national holidays and vaccination centers mostly closed, less than half of this total will actually be administered.

Gea Otsa, spokesperson for the government's vaccination working group, said Monday that: "We plan to administer about 40,000 doses this week, so not every vaccine which arrives in the country will be used."

Otsa added that when supplies fall in July, this week's surplus and any subsequent ones will be used to cover that shortfall.

At the same time, more Pfizer/BioNTech doses are set to arrive in order to cover previous weeks, when lower delivery volumes arrived, to make the numbers add up for the end of the second quarter, i.e. the end of this month.

This week's haul sees 64,350 Pfizer doses, arriving Monday 21,600 from AstraZeneca on Tuesday and 10,800 from Moderna on Friday, while no single-shot Janssen doses are due this week, making a total of 96,750 doses.

26,265 of this total is earmarked for immediate use, ERR reports.

Next week's total brings 65,520 from Pfizer, as noted making up for earlier shortages, and another 10,800 from Moderna, totaling 76,320. No doses are due from Janssen or AstraZeneca next week, while 28,844 of the total will be used right away.

Full delivery figures for next month have not yet been confirmed, Gea Otsa said, though Pfizer/BioNTech doses are likely to number 28-29,000, Moderna, 12,000 and Janssen, 8,000, she added.

As of the time of writing, 544,309 people have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 398,697 of these have completed the course, i.e. received two doses.

