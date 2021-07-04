Day brings 27 Covid cases

Health Board data suggests 2,116 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus were analyzed in Estonia in the last day of which 27 or 1.3 percent returned positive.

A look at the population register reveals that Harju County registered the most new cases at 13 of which 11 in the capital Tallinn.

Tartu County got five, Ida-Viru County four, Lääne-Viru, Pärnu and Võru counties one new case each. No new cases were registered in the remaining counties. Two people diagnosed lacked a permanent address in Estonia.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 now stands at 29, with initial positives making up 1 percent of results.

Hospitals opened four new Covid treatment cases, with 20 people hospitalized. The average age of people hospitalized is 58. Twelve patients (60 percent) are over the age of 60. There were no deaths in the last 24 hours.

Estonia administered 5,029 doses of vaccine in the last day. A total of 565,973 people have now been immunized of whom 458.159 have received both doses. The coverage of people over 70 with at least one dose is 67.6 percent. All counties except Ida-Viru have vaccinated over 60 percent of people in the 70+ age group.

