Day brings 27 Covid cases

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Coronavirus testing sign. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Health Board data suggests 2,116 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus were analyzed in Estonia in the last day of which 27 or 1.3 percent returned positive.

A look at the population register reveals that Harju County registered the most new cases at 13 of which 11 in the capital Tallinn.

Tartu County got five, Ida-Viru County four, Lääne-Viru, Pärnu and Võru counties one new case each. No new cases were registered in the remaining counties. Two people diagnosed lacked a permanent address in Estonia.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 now stands at 29, with initial positives making up 1 percent of results.

Hospitals opened four new Covid treatment cases, with 20 people hospitalized. The average age of people hospitalized is 58. Twelve patients (60 percent) are over the age of 60. There were no deaths in the last 24 hours.

Estonia administered 5,029 doses of vaccine in the last day. A total of 565,973 people have now been immunized of whom 458.159 have received both doses. The coverage of people over 70 with at least one dose is 67.6 percent. All counties except Ida-Viru have vaccinated over 60 percent of people in the 70+ age group.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:17

Day brings 27 Covid cases

09:36

Another Health Board storage facility malfunctions

09:18

Nordica sees net loss grow threefold on year to €10.5 mln

03.07

Estonian accommodation providers lost fewer stays than EU average

03.07

Gallery: Retrobest period festival kicked off on Friday

03.07

Lawyers deem committee to investigate vaccine spoilage unnecessary

03.07

EKRE joins joint declaration by European national conservative parties

03.07

Viljar Kirikal: Government not ready for pivotal climate turn

03.07

'Rahva teenrid': Health Board should explain cold storage working principle

03.07

Bolt dark warehouse seeking to replace corner grocery store

03.07

Day brings 39 new cases of Covid

03.07

Narva border crossings up threefold

03.07

Justice ministry looking for ways to use communications data

03.07

Vaccination in pharmacies mulled

02.07

Weather service issues level one heat, forest fire warning

02.07

Number of violent crimes down on year between January-June

02.07

Estonia selects 33 athletes for Tokyo Olympics team

02.07

Gallery: Laaneots House wins concrete building of the year award 2020

02.07

Archeologists studying fields of Maardu for signs of early agriculture

02.07

Kiik: Health Board's information about ruined vaccines was too optimistic

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: