Coronavirus wastewater level falls to moderate or low across Estonia

The latest results of the wastewater monitoring confirm a decrease in coronavirus amounts in wastewater all over Estonia, a study led by the University of Tartu shows. This week's map shows no places marked with very high virus concentration.

A week ago the interactive map of surveillance results still displayed one settlement marked in dark red, which referred to a very large virus amount, but the latest results of the recently ended stage of the study are reflected in green or yellow in nearly all places.

This shows a predominantly small or moderate level of coronavirus in wastewater. Last week the study showed very high coronavirus concentration in the area of the Viimsi-Muuga treatment plant.

Lead researcher of the study, Professor of Technology of Antimicrobial Compounds Tanel Tenson, said this week the situation has changed and there are no virus carriers or only very few carriers in that area.

"Ida-Viru County stands out on the map: the amount of coronavirus in the settlements there is mostly moderate," noted Tenson.

As the coronavirus situation in Estonia is stable, the wastewater monitoring study of July 2 will be the last one this summer.

Results of the survey between 28 June – 2 July. Source: University of Tartu

--

