Coronavirus wastewater level falls to moderate or low across Estonia

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Ülemiste water treatment station. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The latest results of the wastewater monitoring confirm a decrease in coronavirus amounts in wastewater all over Estonia, a study led by the University of Tartu shows. This week's map shows no places marked with very high virus concentration.

A week ago the interactive map of surveillance results still displayed one settlement marked in dark red, which referred to a very large virus amount, but the latest results of the recently ended stage of the study are reflected in green or yellow in nearly all places.

This shows a predominantly small or moderate level of coronavirus in wastewater.  Last week the study showed very high coronavirus concentration in the area of the Viimsi-Muuga treatment plant.

Lead researcher of the study, Professor of Technology of Antimicrobial Compounds Tanel Tenson, said this week the situation has changed and there are no virus carriers or only very few carriers in that area.

"Ida-Viru County stands out on the map: the amount of coronavirus in the settlements there is mostly moderate," noted Tenson.   

As the coronavirus situation in Estonia is stable, the wastewater monitoring study of July 2 will be the last one this summer. 

Results of the survey between 28 June – 2 July. Source: University of Tartu

 --

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:17

Number of violent crimes down on year between January-June

16:35

Estonia selects 33 athletes for Tokyo Olympics team

15:53

Gallery: Laaneots House wins concrete building of the year award 2020

15:34

Archeologists studying fields of Maardu for signs of early agriculture

15:15

Kiik: Health Board's information about ruined vaccines was too optimistic

15:04

Health Board: Algae on Pirita beach not toxic, swimming permitted Updated

14:52

Exhibition showing young environmentally conscious Estonians opens

14:35

Coronavirus wastewater level falls to moderate or low across Estonia

14:09

Sõru Sound music festival announces more artists, DJs

14:07

Concerns raised around new MS Estonia wreck investigation

13:22

Gallery: Season's first cruise ship arrives in Tallinn

12:54

Estonia prepared to help ease Lithuania's migration pressure

12:42

University of Tartu drops ministry project due to researcher conflict

12:13

Estiko wants to build six-story business instead of cinema

11:52

Estonia against global minimum corporate tax agreement

11:32

Listen: NOËP unveils track for U-20 and U-23 European championships

11:11

Nordica can continue under its airline code, sets up commercial platform

10:46

Environmental Board: We do not have to reimburse for stopping roadworks

10:36

Health Board: 39 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

09:52

Tartu Vaccination Center offering appointments without registration

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: