Tartu Vaccination Center offering appointments without registration

Over the coming weekend, July 3 and 4, Tartu Vaccination Center will carry out coronavirus vaccinations without prior registration.

Timeslots will be available between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. for those who want to get their first dose of the vaccine, Tartu City Government said on Thursday.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be used and the second dose can be administered six weeks later.

