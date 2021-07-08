Tartu vaccination center opens more slots without registration

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
People registering at the Tartu Vaccination Center. Source: Tartu University Clinic.
News

COVID-19 vaccinations without prior registration will be available at the Tartu vaccination center until the end of August.

This week, vaccinations without prior registration will be available on July 8, 9 and 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The center is at the Le Coq Sport sports building at Ihaste tee 7.

The Pfizer vaccine will be used for vaccinations without prior registration, with the second dose to be given six weeks later.

It is still possible to register for the vaccination and choose the vaccine you will receive via the national e-Booking System, at the state information telephone 1247, or at the clinic's pre-registration center 731-7200. To book an appointment in the e-Booking System, you must select the appropriate vaccine from the drop-down menu in the 'Service' box.

Anyone over the age of 12 can be vaccinated. Minors are asked to come to the vaccination together with a parent or legal representative.

Tartu's vaccination center is at the A Le Coq sports center on Ihaste 7. Source: Google maps

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:41

US congressional delegation reiterates commitment to Estonia

18:09

Open House Tallinn will host tours in English this year

17:49

Tartu vaccination center opens more slots without registration

17:16

LSM: Learn Livonian language online

16:47

Long-serving City of Tallinn finance director steps down

16:12

Circuit courts agree to help alleviate Harju County Court workload burden

15:39

Kallas: It is important that Estonia has representation in Belarus Updated

15:38

Justice minister would send Krasnoyarsk state opera to quarantine

15:11

Rapid antigen tests to be used on entry to Estonia

14:27

Vaccinated people to get more freedoms if Estonia sees third COVID-19 wave

14:17

European Parliament approves funding earmarked for Rail Baltica project

13:41

Heatwave has caused Estonians to consume more electricity

13:15

Kallas: Estonia will expel Russian diplomat

13:14

Government will not change law to make workplace vaccination mandatory

12:45

PPA: Estonia could cope with mass immigration, but needs more translators

12:13

Scientific council: People returning from travel should get tested

11:46

Jefimova third in European junior swimming championships

11:12

Health Board hopes to meet company responsible for storage facility alarms

10:51

Statistics: Economy recovering, manufacturing up 18 percent on year to May

10:34

Health Board: 58 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: