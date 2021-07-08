Tartu vaccination center opens more slots without registration

COVID-19 vaccinations without prior registration will be available at the Tartu vaccination center until the end of August.

This week, vaccinations without prior registration will be available on July 8, 9 and 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The center is at the Le Coq Sport sports building at Ihaste tee 7.

The Pfizer vaccine will be used for vaccinations without prior registration, with the second dose to be given six weeks later.

It is still possible to register for the vaccination and choose the vaccine you will receive via the national e-Booking System, at the state information telephone 1247, or at the clinic's pre-registration center 731-7200. To book an appointment in the e-Booking System, you must select the appropriate vaccine from the drop-down menu in the 'Service' box.

Anyone over the age of 12 can be vaccinated. Minors are asked to come to the vaccination together with a parent or legal representative.

Tartu's vaccination center is at the A Le Coq sports center on Ihaste 7. Source: Google maps

--

