Estonia's coronavirus risk level falls from high to medium

As all critical indicators of the coronavirus have fallen, the risk rate in Estonia has decreased from high to medium, from orange to yellow, the government said on Tuesday.

This means that while there are pockets of infection in communities, the virus is not widespread and society's goal is primarily to prevent at-risk groups from becoming infected.

"We can enjoy the summer, but we must not drop our guard, because the virus has not disappeared once and for all. We must keep our eyes on the main objective -- to keep Estonia free from new restrictions, and everyone can contribute to this, first and foremost by vaccinating and explaining its importance also to their loved ones who have not been vaccinated yet," Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said.

Seven indicators are followed when judging the risk rate - the past seven days' infection and mortality rates, which are now 81.1 and 0.9, the proportion of daily positive test results of all tests conducted, which has remained on a downward trend and is currently 2.04 percent, the number of people hospitalized, undergoing hospital treatment and on mechanical ventilation, which today are 6.80 and 6 as well as the past 14 days' share of the infected whose source of infection cannot be determined.

The recommendations in the case of a medium risk level include wearing a protective mask in public indoor areas; avoiding crowded and enclosed spaces; if possible, meeting acquaintances outdoors; and reducing the number of people with whom one meets.

The four-level risk level system mirrors the epidemiological situation in Estonia and offers behaving directions. Levels green, yellow, orange and red are used to designate respectively a low, medium, high and very high level of risk.

More information can be found here: kriis.ee.

