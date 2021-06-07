Health Board: 37 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, one death

37 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 2,599 tests taken - a rate of 1.4 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. More than 500,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Estonia since December 27.

According to data from the population registry, there were 12 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 10 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were seven cases found in Tartu County and five cases each were diagnosed in Rapla and Pärnu counties. Three cases were found in Ida-Viru County and two cases went to Võru County. There were no infections discovered in any of the other nine Estonian counties.

There was no information in the population registry for two of the cases registered.

In total, 500,724 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 297,707 of them having already received their second dose. 5,218 vaccine doses were administered since Sunday morning.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 111.97, data from the Health Board shows.

There was one death since Sunday morning. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,263 people in Estonia in total.

96 people receiving treatment in hospital, 13 in intensive care

As of Monday morning, 96 people are receiving treatment in hospital with five under assisted breathing. There are 10 patients in intensive care. The average age of hospitalized patients is 68 years, 76 percent of all hospitalized patients are older than 60.

A total of 2,599 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 37 returning positive and 2,562 negative – a positive rate of 1.4 percent.

There have been 1,450,619 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 130,156 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

124,716 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 42,696 (34.2 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 82,020 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable issue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

