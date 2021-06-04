Health Board: 96 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

96 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 4,252 tests taken - a rate of 2.3 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. 14,017 vaccine doses were administered since Thursday morning.

According to data from the population registry, there were 32 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 23 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 20 new cases diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, seven cases were found in Pärnu County, six in Saare County and five in Valga County. Four cases each were diagnosed in Võru, Tartu and Rapla counties, three new cases went to Lääne County. Two cases each were discovered in Lääne-Viru and Viljandi counties and one case each went to Hiiu, Jõgeva and Põlva counties.

There was no information in the population registry for four of the cases registered.

In total, 490,619 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 283,272 of them having already received their second dose. 14,017 vaccine doses were administered since Thursday morning.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 127.69, data from the Health Board shows.

There were no deaths since Thursday morning. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,260 people in Estonia in total.

106 people receiving treatment in hospital, 13 in intensive care

As of Friday morning, 106 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 5 under assisted breathing. There are 13 patients in intensive care. The average age of hospitalized patients is 67 years, 74 percent of all hospitalized patients are older than 60.

A total of 4,252 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 96 returning positive and 4,156 negative – a positive rate of 2.3 percent.

There have been 1,441,234 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 130,005 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

124,161 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 42.616 (34.3 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 81,545 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable issue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

