Valka/Valga residents can cross border freely from Thursday

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Valga, Estonia-Valka, Latvia border. Source: ERR
News

The residents of Valka and Valga, who have to cross the Latvian-Estonian border every day, will be able to move freely between the countries from Thursday.

Unrestricted movement is valid only in Valga and Valka administrative districts.

The Latvian government made the decision on Tuesday, broadcaster LSM reported.  

Latvia's Covid-19 infection rate has fallen below 320 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Estonia's 14-day infection rate is 163.8.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:44

More and more men are turning to plastic surgery

17:15

Global Estonian Report: June 2-9

16:58

Social Democratic MP wants film studio designated a cultural monument

16:42

Minister: Forestry law and practice during nesting season should be smarter

16:14

AK: Legislation would make winter street cleaning local authority liability

16:11

Isamaa not yet approached other parties on minister no-confidence plan

16:01

Health minister: Second wave of COVID-19 is coming to a close

15:46

Tallinn city government offices searched over procurement suspicions Updated

15:44

Estonia bans fur farms

15:28

Seeder, Perling to run for Isamaa chairman

15:15

Vaccination centers hope for state help in covering maintenance costs

14:54

County courts not rushing to share Harju workload surplus

14:46

15,000 vaccination times to be added to Patient Portal on Thursday

14:23

Minister: I recommend defense minister take another look at defense cuts

13:47

Eesti Energia to drop oil shale electricity production by 2030

13:24

Valka/Valga residents can cross border freely from Thursday

12:59

Women's basketball national team signs first-ever foreign coach

12:32

Prosecutor General: No witch-hunt being conducted against EKRE

12:07

118 side effects reported after vaccination last week

11:36

ISS astronaut answers questions from Estonian students

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: