Kontaveit and Kanepi in opposite halves of 2021 Wimbledon draw

Estonia's two top tennis stars Anett Kontaveit and Kaia Kanepi find themselves in opposite halves of the draw for the women's singles event at this year's Wimbledon Tennis Championships, which start next Monday. Kontaveit, currently through to the semi-finals of the Eastbourne tournament, is seeded twenty-fifth.

Reigning women's champion (from 2019) Simona Halep (Romania) has withdrawn from the tournament due to injury.

Kontaveit, 25, will play Marketa Vondroušova of the Czech Republic, in round one.

Vondroušova, 21, was as high as 21st worldwide in late May, but has dropped to 41st since then.

Kontaveit is ranked 27th.

The pair have met once before, in Biel, Swizterland, in 2017, with the Czech player winning in two sets.

Two-time Wimbledon quarter-finalist Kaia Kanepi, ranked 78th in the world, is paired off against Lyudmila Samsonova (WTA 63rd) of Russia, curiously the winner of an opening round encounter with Vondroušova at the Berlin Open, like Wimbledon, played on grass, which she went on to win, boosting her world placing to 43rd in the process.

Kontaveit's Wimbledon career best progress so far is round three, while Vondroušova has yet to go past round one.

Last year's contest was canceled due to the pandemic.

The full draw is here. Analysis of the women's seeds are here.

