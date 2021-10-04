Kontaveit and Kanepi move up WTA rankings after strong showings

Estonian tennis stars Anett Kontaveit and Kaia Kanepi have both moved up in the World Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, off the back of strong, recent performances.

Kontaveit rose three places to 20th, and Kanepi is now in 60th place.

Kontaveit won the WTA Ostrava tournament in the Czech Republic last Sunday, while Kanepi won an ITF tournament in Dallas, Texas in the same weekend, though neither fared so well in last week's Chicago Fall Tennis Classic - Kanepi went out in round one and Kontaveit, through to round two, was forced to pull out due to a thigh injury.

The WTA top three remain unchanged, namely Ashleigh Barty (Australia), Arina Sabalenka (Belarus) and Karolina Pliškova (Czech Republic).

Anett Kontaveit's career-high WTA rating is 14th, which she attained in April 2019, while her grand slam furthest progression so far is round four, which she made both in the U.S. Open (in 2015 and again in 2020) and the French Open (in 2018). Kontaveit recently hired a new coach, Dmitry Tursunov, a former top player. Kontaveit is aged 25 and from Tallinn.

Kaia Kanepi, 36, from Haapsalu, has a career-high ranking of 15th (in 2012). She has reached the quarter finals of all four grand slam competitions, save the Australian Open, twice: at the French Open in 2008 and 2012, at Wimbledon in 2010 and 2013 and at the U.S. Open in 2010 and 2017.

--

